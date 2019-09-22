Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $11.69 Million; Share Value Rose; Ctc Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lifted by $22.88 Million

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58M, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 8.93 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 307,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.99 million, up from 993,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 8.37 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.59% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 61,891 shares. Stock Yards Bankshares Company has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Duff Phelps Invest stated it has 6,580 shares. Beaumont Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,198 shares. Ims Capital Mgmt stated it has 5,834 shares. 129,540 are held by Aqr Mgmt Lc. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.25% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.49M shares. Asset Management One Ltd owns 312,130 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd has 1,506 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,285 shares. Bollard Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,025 shares. Miles Capital, Iowa-based fund reported 1,833 shares. Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 55,589 shares. Beck Cap Lc reported 28,736 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 125,739 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 686 shares to 8,466 shares, valued at $310.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Call) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,176 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

