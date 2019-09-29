Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding by $3.37 Million; Share Value Declined; Palouse Capital Management Increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 421,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.78M, down from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 4.78 million shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 26,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 122,209 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, up from 96,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 1.60M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Waddell & Reed reported 119,670 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 47,011 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 672,606 shares. Moreover, High Pointe Capital Lc has 1.55% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Gulf Interest Commercial Bank (Uk) has 3,757 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 30 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 13.86 million shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amer Fincl Group Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 25,000 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 37,455 shares. Dupont has 0.03% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amica Mutual Insurance Co reported 0.19% stake. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 429,268 shares.

