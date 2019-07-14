Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake by $2.34 Million; Share Price Declined; Selway Asset Management Has Cut Its Nike Cl (NKE) Holding by $2.14 Million as Stock Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 499,553 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS COULD MOVE SOME PROCESSES FROM LONDON TO DUBLIN FOLLOWING BREXIT; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 05/03/2018 Till Capital Reports IG Copper Drill Campaign Underway at Malmyzh and Engagement of Scotiabank; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 10/04/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN TORONTO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.12. About 4.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL – NIKE WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE FOOTWEAR AND GLOVES WORN ON FIELD DURING GAMES BY NFL PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT WITH NIKE; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 13,592 were reported by Rothschild Il. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Communications has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mitchell Mgmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 74,147 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.08% or 2,750 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 4,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 62,303 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Putnam Invs Llc stated it has 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.72% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 10,746 are held by Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.7% or 16,811 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.34 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 11,455 shares to 55,833 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.84 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.