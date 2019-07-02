Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding by $5.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered Its Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) Position as Stock Value Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Mercury Systemsinc. (MRCY) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 292,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,730 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 699,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Mercury Systemsinc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 320,595 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 114.73% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 110.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – Look how $MRCY insiders timed their selling. Initiated a 10b5-1 ahead of the DoD audit investigation. Looks very very suspicious @SEC_Enforcement #skeptic; 25/04/2018 – $MRCY valuation disconnect is baffling, the lowest free cash flow margin, and the highest valuation in the aerospace industry for peers; 25/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Demonstrates Safety-Certifiable Multicore Graphics Rendering Optimized for Next-Generation Army Aviation Missio; 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 27/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Sees FY18 Rev $487M-$492M; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $1.35 TO $1.38 INCLUDING ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Spruce Point pleased to release a critical “Strong Sell” report on $MRCY Mercury Systems 50-85% downside risk. Multiple Material Adverse Effects converging on their business in 2018; 18/04/2018 – It’s time for fresh eyes on the audit of $MRCY. Thankfully, Under Secretary of the Air Force Lisa Disbrow just joined. We are calling on her objective view to review our findings

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 67,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25 million, down from 2.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 622,915 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 24/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$274M; 05/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – SuperValu Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 07/03/2018 – BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LTD BDI.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3 FROM C$2.5; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 22/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $29; 23/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 37 FROM EUR 34; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IT’S `STILL EARLY’ FOR IMPACT OF B20 MORTGAGE RULE; 28/05/2018 – PUTIN MAY NAME AGENCY OF STRATEGIC INITIATIVES HEAD ADVISOR:RBC

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 11.76 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workiva Inc. by 247,688 shares to 445,489 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America’s Car (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 15,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc..

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $22.14M for 43.74 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $585,485 activity.