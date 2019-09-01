Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position; POWERBAND SOLUTIONS ORDINARY SHARES (PWWBF) Shorts Raised By 130%

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) stake by 1.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 3.57M shares with $30.96M value, down from 3.60 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc. now has $10.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 2.77M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 21/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY SAYS IN 2018, ANTICIPATE CAPITAL INVESTMENT TO BE BETWEEN $1.5 BILLION AND $1.7 BILLION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.74; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to Stand as Nominees for Cenovus Bd; 22/03/2018 – Oil Sands Pipeline Shortage Takes Toll as Cenovus Cuts Output; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY-OPERATING CHRISTINA LAKE,FOSTER CREEK FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION LEVELS SINCE FEB WHILE CONTINUING TO INJECT STEAM AT NORMAL RATES

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) had an increase of 130% in short interest. PWWBF’s SI was 2,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 130% from 1,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.0647 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., a technology company, provides Web auction and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries. The company has market cap of $4.84 million. The firm develops and commercializes PowerBand Exchange, a software-as-a-service auction and finance portal platform for its automotive dealership, original equipment manufacturer, commercial fleet, and rental firm customers. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a suite of cloud auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $176.65M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

