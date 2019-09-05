Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed By $1.16 Million Its Suncor Energy (SU) Position; Photronics (PLAB)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 81 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 80 sold and decreased their equity positions in Photronics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 61.71 million shares, up from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Photronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 29.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd analyzed 36,234 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)'s stock declined 11.77%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.05M shares with $34.12 million value, down from 1.09M last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $45.24B valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 3.57 million shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $10.06 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $725.65 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 22.4 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 483,720 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 567,500 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.85% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 19.18% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $919.77M for 12.30 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.