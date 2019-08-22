Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Raised Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Stake; Owens Corning (OC) Sentiment Is 1.17

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 137,957 shares as Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s stock declined 9.56%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 6.26 million shares with $20.29 million value, up from 6.12M last quarter. Crescent Point Energy Corp. now has $1.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.165. About 115,307 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point CEO Saxberg Steps Down as CEO, Resigns From Board; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ANNOUNCES NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO AS PART OF TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 03/05/2018 – CATION: CRESCENT POINT HLDR BCIM VOTING FOR CATION’S NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – CATION URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ITS CRESCENT POINT NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-lnterested Activist Attack; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – FINALIZING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF APPROXIMATELY $225 MLN OF ASSETS WITH PROCEEDS DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REDUCTION; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS ON APRIL 2, 2018 DELIVERED A LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

Owens Corning (OC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 142 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 121 cut down and sold positions in Owens Corning. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 97.31 million shares, down from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Owens Corning in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 88 Increased: 90 New Position: 52.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) stake by 235,650 shares to 260,276 valued at $9.36M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 110,043 shares and now owns 1.51M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 587,672 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership owns 9.64 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 1.06M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barometer holds 672,800 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 6.89 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 823,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Osmium Prns has 0.21% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Two Sigma Limited Liability owns 13,822 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com holds 42,347 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn stated it has 5,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.04% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 153,098 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.24. About 14,965 shares traded. Owens Corning (OC) has declined 7.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 05/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281570 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON EARLIER OF MAY 4, 2023; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280838 – OWENS CORNING INSULATING SYSTEMS WAXAHACHIE PLANT; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – COMPANY DID NOT INCUR ANY EARLY TERMINATION PENALTIES IN CONNECTION WITH TERMINATION OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 08/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280079 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – OWENS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS IN 2018, INCREASING AFTER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Owens Corning, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OC); 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280919 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280854 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 9.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Owens Corning for 1.05 million shares. Long Pond Capital Lp owns 3.21 million shares or 5.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 3.74% invested in the company for 290,125 shares. The Connecticut-based Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.89% in the stock. Fairpointe Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.

