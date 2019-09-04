Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stake as Share Value Declined; Nvidia (Call) (NVDA) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) (NVDA) by 91.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 371,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 36,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $379,000, down from 408,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $167.62. About 2.98 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 08/05/2018 – Google launches the third version of its A.I. chips, an alternative to Nvidia’s; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 38,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 3.57M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 3.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moody Financial Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 43,252 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 3.11% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 43,732 shares. Moreover, Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,025 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Court Place Advsrs stated it has 2,598 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage owns 0.22% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,278 shares. Bridges Inv reported 7,737 shares. The Alabama-based Buckingham Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Crescent Park Management L P, a California-based fund reported 53,407 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 24,708 shares. Axa invested in 0.31% or 442,660 shares. Glenmede Com Na has invested 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northern Tru Corporation invested in 6.95 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Ballentine Prns Lc holds 0.03% or 2,816 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Remains Under Pressure From AMD – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “All Bets Are Off With AMD Stock – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: PHUN,NVDA,AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Nas100 Eq Weighted (QQEW) by 947,825 shares to 948,225 shares, valued at $60.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 9.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Investments I Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $720.94 million for 34.07 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.