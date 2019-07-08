Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Upped Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake By $11.69 Million; Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Has 1.45 Sentiment

Nmi Holdings Inc (NMIH) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 93 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 64 trimmed and sold positions in Nmi Holdings Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 59.08 million shares, up from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nmi Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 53 Increased: 57 New Position: 36.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Methanex Corp. (MEOH) stake by 50.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 208,833 shares as Methanex Corp. (MEOH)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 620,608 shares with $35.26M value, up from 411,775 last quarter. Methanex Corp. now has $3.38B valuation. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 255,298 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $298,564 activity.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 291,235 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 01/05/2018 – NMI Holdings 1Q Rev $59.6M; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Chief Operating Officer Claudia Merkle to President; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates NMI Holdings Sr. Term Loan Facility ‘BB-‘; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – National MI Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance

Analysts await NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NMIH’s profit will be $37.14M for 12.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by NMI Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “National MI Now Integrated with Blue Sage – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings Upgrades NMI Holdings, Inc. and National Mortgage Insurance Corporation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds 2.79% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. for 5.68 million shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 430,115 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tealwood Asset Management Inc has 1.45% invested in the company for 131,556 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 1.08% in the stock. Old West Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 103,214 shares.

NMI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. It offers mortgage and pool insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It has a 16.39 P/E ratio.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) stake by 4,972 shares to 1.10M valued at $98.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) stake by 2.52M shares and now owns 2.63 million shares. Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) was reduced too.