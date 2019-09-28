Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Position by $5.74 Million; Monetta Financial Services Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Position by $830,000 as Stock Price Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 73,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.80M, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 537,891 shares traded or 7.25% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Monetta Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetta Financial Services Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $923,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $92.31. About 6.23 million shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Nike plans to make bigger investments in women’s footwear and apparel to combat rivals; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Research has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dubuque Bank Trust has 2,748 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 36,922 shares. Lynch & In owns 3,163 shares. Jlb And Inc owns 130,584 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Albion Gp Ut invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carret Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 16,610 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va reported 0.1% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Texas-based Hodges Cap Inc has invested 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waters Parkerson Limited Company holds 2.49% or 366,352 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Incorporated has invested 0.54% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Quadrant Management Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,356 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 2,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

