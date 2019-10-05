Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in Canadian Natural Resources LTD (CNQ) by $715,986 as Stock Value Declined; Miller Howard Investments Upped Position in Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) as Shares Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 411,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.29 million, up from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 3.11 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 29/03/2018 – Citizens Bank Named Top Bank in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 14/05/2018 – Casablanca Lender CFG Set to Join Moroccan Push Into West Africa; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE ACCRETION OF APPROXIMATELY 2% IN 2019 FROM DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 26,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.36 million, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.93M shares traded or 48.81% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 421,651 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $27.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

More notable recent Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Canadian Natural Resources’s (TSX:CNQ) Q1 Results: What We Learned – The Motley Fool Canada” on May 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Get a 10% Yield From This Oil Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge asks Canadian regulator not to intervene in Mainline plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 106,972 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 11,930 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.71% or 12.64 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 147,220 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt reported 6.14M shares. Wafra holds 223,112 shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, New York-based fund reported 167,044 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 3.75M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Thomas White Interest Ltd stated it has 38,737 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 23,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 136,677 shares. Boston Advisors Limited owns 249,472 shares. Next Group, a Texas-based fund reported 6,955 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.04% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Greenleaf Tru holds 8,248 shares.