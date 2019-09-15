Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) as Shares Declined; Merriman Wealth Management Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.24 Million

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68M, down from 18,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 59,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.51M, down from 2.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.46M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘AA-‘ Rtg To Manulife Singapore; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 25/03/2018 – China is a ‘tremendous’ opportunity, says Manulife chief; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 263,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 8.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

