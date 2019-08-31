Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut By $1.53 Million Its Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shorts Down By 21.58%

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) had a decrease of 21.58% in short interest. MA’s SI was 4.94 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.58% from 6.30M shares previously. With 3.51M avg volume, 1 days are for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)’s short sellers to cover MA’s short positions. The SI to Mastercard Incorporated’s float is 0.55%. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.18M shares with $93.29M value, down from 1.20M last quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce now has $34.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.42. About 320,680 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Bank Stocks That Pay Big Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Canadian Imperial Bank declares CAD 1.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “TFSA Investors: Use This Weird Trick to Really Supercharge Your Income – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crescent Park Management L P has invested 4.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Hathaway holds 0.58% or 4.93 million shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 0.11% or 917,319 shares. Cibc has 352,001 shares. Vantage Partners Lc reported 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,655 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd reported 27,000 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 95,751 shares. Arizona-based Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Investec Asset Management North America has invested 2.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Clearbridge Invests Lc has 0.27% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.32 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Overbrook Mngmt Corp owns 20,598 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,130 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.61% below currents $281.37 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $267 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $30000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31200 target in Thursday, August 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $27400 target. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32 million. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $282.28 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 43.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.