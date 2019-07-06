Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) Position by $8.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose; First Hawaiian Bank Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (GIL) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 235,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 260,276 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36M, down from 495,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 329,918 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 29/03/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR INC – NOMINATED MARYSE BERTRAND, MARC CAIRA, CHARLES M. HERINGTON AND CRAIG LEAVITT AS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 3,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,471 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, up from 73,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 29/03/2018 – DarioHealth Launches Customer Hotline to Pre-Order Its Apple iPhone Lightning-Compatible Glucose Monitor in the U.S; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.19 million for 17.69 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gildan 2018 Annual Report Available Online NYSE:GIL – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gildan updates guidance to reflect anticipated charge related to Heritage distributor wind down of operations – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Amdocs Limited (DOX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gildan Activewear Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Results and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 6,940 shares to 21,672 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 655 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trade Winds, Fed Still In Focus, But Strong Micron Results Might Help Semiconductors – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Stock: Risks And Returns Are Out Of Line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.