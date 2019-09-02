Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Toronto (TD) Position by $2.03 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Price Rose While Conning Has Decreased Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q ADJ EPS C$1.62, EST. C$1.50

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 90,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 465,679 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, down from 556,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 39,567 shares to 297,479 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,127 were accumulated by Town Country National Bank Dba First Bankers. 68,150 were reported by Sheets Smith Wealth Management. Utd Asset Strategies invested in 0.07% or 10,576 shares. Cap Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 263,372 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 440,970 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 130,946 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Virtu Fin Llc owns 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 70,133 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 8,996 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 28,945 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited reported 17,220 shares stake. Synovus Financial accumulated 22,974 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com stated it has 650 shares. Starr Int holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 310,000 shares. 279,053 were reported by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,900 shares to 23,704 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Andeavor Logistics Lp by 9,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

