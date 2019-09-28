Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Magna International Class A (MGA) Stake; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) as Stock Price Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Flex Ltd. (FLEX) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 240,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 17.75 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.91M, up from 17.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 2.46M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9, 2018 (FLEX); 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – FDA: Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.- Dimension Vista® Calcium Flex® reagent cartridge, Dimension Vista® CA, K1023, SMN; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – FORD EXPEDITION, EXPLORER, FLEX AND LINCOLN NAVIGATOR AND MKT PRODUCTION CONTINUE UNINTERRUPTED; 07/05/2018 – FLEX Scoring Catheter Presented at 2018 Charing Cross International Symposium; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FLEX ACQUISITION RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGR; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Flex Ltd. (FLEX) and Encourages; 02/04/2018 – RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44 million, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 521,702 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 59,053 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $50.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 55,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.08M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk Corp stated it has 0.01% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Citadel Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 17.78 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 129,765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America De holds 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) or 2.39M shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.08% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 18,188 shares. Petrus Lta reported 31,265 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs owns 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 10,920 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.13% or 5.00 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 303,033 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 297,469 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Towle And Company invested in 3.67% or 3.30M shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. by 100,285 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $451.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 103,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).