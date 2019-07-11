Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Position By $413,871; Intricon (IIN)’s Sentiment Is 1.41

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 137,957 shares as Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s stock rose 44.20%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 6.26 million shares with $20.29 million value, up from 6.12M last quarter. Crescent Point Energy Corp. now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 1.09 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 03/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Achieves Significant Growth in U.S. Operations and Announces Strategic Land Position in the East Shale Duvernay; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT BOARD CALLS CATION ACTION ‘UNREASONABLE’; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point Shareholders Elect All Company Board Nominees; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 20/03/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.50 FROM C$11.50

Intricon Corp (IIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 52 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 37 decreased and sold stakes in Intricon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 6.07 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Intricon Corp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 17 Increased: 30 New Position: 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited holds 145,337 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 30,500 shares. Virtu Fin Limited Co owns 85,617 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Earnest Prtn Llc owns 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.22 million shares. The New York-based Van Eck has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 4.51M shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 302 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Tn accumulated 5,000 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Scotia Cap Incorporated invested 0.13% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 153,098 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Lc reported 84,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.07% or 9.64 million shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 311,600 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 44,176 shares to 2.10M valued at $111.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stake by 39,567 shares and now owns 297,479 shares. Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) was reduced too.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, makes, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $190.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It has a 35.88 P/E ratio. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for bio-telemetry devices, hearing instruments, and professional audio communication devices.

Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 5.48% of its portfolio in IntriCon Corporation for 552,457 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 36,519 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantum Capital Management has 0.53% invested in the company for 39,216 shares. The Illinois-based Bard Associates Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 134,337 shares.