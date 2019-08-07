Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lifted Position in Toronto (TD) by $2.03 Million as Stock Value Rose; Intact Investment Management Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $927,500 as Valuation Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 197,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 180,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 3.35M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 251,397 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO NVCC PREFERRED SHARE ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Canadian Retail Net C$1.83B, up 17; 24/05/2018 – TD BANK TD.TO SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.67/SHR; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/04/2018 – Computer Nerd: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,100 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 260,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,900 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Group Inc owns 215,961 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Davidson Investment Advisors accumulated 3.95% or 699,086 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.84% stake. Insight 2811 holds 0.75% or 18,174 shares. First Western Cap reported 5,613 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 2,014 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Ltd has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gam Holding Ag accumulated 115,050 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 340,002 are held by Logan Cap. The Alabama-based Birmingham Cap Management Communications Al has invested 0.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Notis reported 31,910 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Garde Capital Inc has invested 0.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlson Capital Mngmt accumulated 6,251 shares. Hartford Invest Com reported 717,314 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 1.5% or 194,261 shares.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 19,312 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $93.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Here Are 2 Very Different Banks, Both Compelling Investment Options – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Our Mid-Year Dividend Growth Portfolio Updates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Should Look for When TD Bank (TSX:TD) Releases Earnings Next Month – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 28, 2019.