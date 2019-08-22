Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed Transalta Corp. (TAC) Holding by $17.61 Million as Shares Declined; Ibm (IBM) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Position by $1.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 32,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 21,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 703,038 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, down from 5.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $6.47 lastly. It is down 9.69% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY FFO SHR $1.10; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA; 08/05/2018 – Transalta’s Tremblay Cites Desire to Be Closer to Family; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset accumulated 41,845 shares. Court Place Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3,400 are owned by Hillsdale Mngmt. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc holds 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,009 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability Company owns 1,430 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh has 1.19% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,181 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 4,828 shares. Excalibur has 8,102 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Family owns 24,419 shares. 3.91M are owned by Ameriprise Financial. Hills National Bank & Trust And Tru stated it has 5,973 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 52,024 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Diverging Paths of Public and Private Blockchains – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics, IBM, and National Instruments Announce Wireless Industrial Asset Insights Solution – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares to 17,840 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF).