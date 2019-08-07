Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Has Decreased by $2.93 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lifted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 39,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 297,479 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, down from 337,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 689,493 shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt, Negotiates New Financing With BMO Harris Bank; 13/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMPH.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$160M; 09/04/2018 – EN+ GROUP PLC ENPLq.L : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 11/04/2018 – CAPELLA EDUCATION CO CPLA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $83; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 11/04/2018 – STRAYER EDUCATION INC STRA.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 19.02 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO: `UNABLE TO PREDICT’ RESOLUTION OF CFPB/OCC PROBE; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Agrees to Settle With Shareholders for $480 Million; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 9.67 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,764 shares to 186,056 shares, valued at $43.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,766 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 1.13% or 292,490 shares. 1.25M were reported by Suntrust Banks. Glenmede Tru Na has 0.21% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 34,226 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv holds 965,813 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 622 shares. Epoch Prtn accumulated 0.35% or 1.65 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Cap has invested 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Atwood Palmer owns 13,378 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9.95 million shares. Asset Advsrs Ltd reported 3.37% stake. Pinebridge L P, a New York-based fund reported 443,477 shares. Amp Invsts stated it has 2.86M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.78% or 12.61 million shares. Stearns Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated stated it has 17,416 shares.

