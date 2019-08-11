Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Position by $11.69 Million as Shares Declined; Greenhaven Associates Trimmed Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding by $2.82 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 32.44M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.80 million, down from 32.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 38.35 million shares traded or 3.76% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 08/05/2018 – If production is halted, Ford will likely temporarily lay off thousands of workers until it can get assembly lines running again; 15/03/2018 – Ford Aims To Outsell Toyota In Hybrid Vehicles In 2021; 25/04/2018 – Ford accelerates cost-cutting plan, will drop most U.S. sedans; 30/04/2018 – Bowing to short-term shareholder pressures that felled predecessor Mark Fields, Hackett is undoing 115 years of Ford’s automobile legacy; 03/04/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘TAKING A LOOK’ AT GM’S MOVE TO QUARTERLY SALES; 02/04/2018 – Ford CEO pushing speed to shake up automaker; 12/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 22/03/2018 – AutoCar India: Mahindra-Ford to jointly develop two new SUVs; 11/04/2018 – FORD’S F.N LINCOLN BRAND PLANS TO BUILD FIVE NEW VEHICLES IN CHINA BY 2022; 09/05/2018 – BREAKING: Ford temporarily stops all production of the F-Series truck, its best-selling and most profitable vehicle

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 227,249 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MEOH.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q REV. $962M, EST. $947.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.07% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Natl Asset Management reported 39,384 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Loomis Sayles LP holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 26.70M shares. Clarkston Capital Prns Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 1,349 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5.87 million shares. Valley Natl Advisers has 1,817 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has 11,017 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 50,823 shares. Westchester Capital Management Incorporated reported 500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.09% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Intact Investment Mgmt reported 393,600 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fcg Advsr Lc invested in 12,452 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider LECHLEITER JOHN C bought $103,200. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares.