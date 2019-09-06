Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Stake; Good Times Restaurants Has 0.63 Sentiment

Good Times Restaurants Inc (GTIM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 5 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 8 sold and decreased their stakes in Good Times Restaurants Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.92 million shares, down from 1.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Good Times Restaurants Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) stake by 11.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 39,567 shares as Bank Of Montreal (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 297,479 shares with $22.27M value, down from 337,046 last quarter. Bank Of Montreal now has $44.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 535,538 shares traded or 11.46% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 13/03/2018 – CENTENNIAL RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT INC CDEV.O : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON ‘FRAUDSTER’ INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/03/2018 – CONA RESOURCES LTD CONA.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enters into Automatic Securities Purchase Plan; 28/03/2018 – BANK OF MONTREAL CFO FLYNN SPEAKS AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 28/05/2018 – BMO Financial: Confident Exposures Identified Related to Customer Data Have Been Closed Off

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Good Times Restaurants Inc. for 834,995 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 22,512 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 65,606 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0% in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,000 shares.

More notable recent Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) CEO Boyd Hoback on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Good Times Restaurants Reports Q3 Results – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dine Brands Sets Foot in Pakistan to Open 19 IHOP Restaurants – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 of the Best Stocks Under $10 for 2019 – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K Good Times Restaurants For: Aug 08 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

It closed at $1.76 lastly. It is down 56.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GTIM News: 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WILL REDUCE NUMBER OF ITS DIRECTORS FROM SEVEN TO FIVE PRIOR TO 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INTO A SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT STETSON AND CHARLES JOBSON – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY GOOD TIMES’ SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 7.1%; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – BAD DADDY’S SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 0.2% DURING QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – STETSON AND JOBSON TO AMEND SCHEDULE 13D/A FILING TO PROVIDE THEY NO LONGER INTEND TO VOTE FOR CHANGE IN BOARD COMPOSITION; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH DELTA PARTNERS & REIT REDUX & FORMER BOARD DIRECTORS ROBERT STETSON & CHARLES JOBSON; 03/04/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY BAD DADDY’S ADJUSTED SAME STORE SALES INCREASE 0.7%; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS – WITH SUPPORT OF DELTA PARTNERS AND REIT REDUX, TO ALSO NOMINATE FOR ELECTION AS MEMBERS OF ITS BOARD, CEO BOYD HOBACK; 13/03/2018 – GOOD TIMES – EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT SHALL DISCHARGE OTHER OF ALL CLAIMS, LIABILITIES ARISING FROM ACTIONS OCCURRING BETWEEN OCT 2017 & AGREEMENT DATE; 13/03/2018 – Good Times Restaurant Will Prior to Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs Reduce the Number of Its Directors From Seven to Five

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.29 million. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. It currently has negative earnings.