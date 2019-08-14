Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Raised Toronto (TD) Position; Farmers Trust Co Has Cut Its Position in Pfizer (PFE) by $674,478 as Shares Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29M, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ENDS EVENT IN MONTREAL; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 24/05/2018 – RBC and TD Show Mortgage Strength Amid Monetary and Regulatory Changes; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 16,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 93,749 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 109,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 14.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 08/03/2018 – MERCK MRCG.DE CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH PFIZER PFE.N IS VERY SOLID; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 09/05/2018 – Seeking Insights into Rare Diseases, Pfizer Scales AI Analytics Platform; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 4,690 shares to 38,656 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meeder Asset has 1.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 322,934 shares. The Vermont-based M Kraus & has invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D L Carlson Invest Grp Inc Inc has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. First Financial Bank holds 1.17% or 178,671 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va stated it has 4.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Hap Trading Lc has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 14,805 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,977 are owned by First Commonwealth Pa. 9,163 are held by Marietta Prtnrs. Illinois-based Vestor Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clarivest Asset Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 8,707 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 2.32% or 212,261 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl owns 34.78 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $30.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,276 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stocks for Passive Income – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Everything You Need to Know About Starting a TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 09, 2019.