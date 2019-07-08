Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Cut Position by $4.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $560.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 7.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 22/03/2018 – US Congress summons Zuckerberg over Facebook data use; 11/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: E&C Hearing Spurs Facebook to Take Action on Illegal Online Pharmacy Ads; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.0342 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1642. About 1.57M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 10/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – FILED LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS ADDRESSING CATION CAPITAL’S NOMINATION OF 4 INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Crescent Point wins proxy battle, staves off activist push; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 19/04/2018 – Crescent Point Holders Told by ISS to Vote Half of Cation Slate; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP; 09/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT BOARD CALLS CATION ACTION ‘UNREASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Names Craig Bryksa Interim Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. 55,000 shares valued at $7.79M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

