Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) as Shares Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Lifted by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72 million, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.32. About 554,610 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS SPEECH IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MORTGAGE GROWTH PACE MODERATED AFTER B-20 RULES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CATHAY FINANCIAL HOLDING 2882.TW SAYS ITS BANKING AND INSURANCE UNITS SCRAP PLAN TO BUY 100 PCT STAKE IN MALAYSIA’S THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA BERHAD

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 163.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 13,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,763 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 8,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 25/05/2018 – EXXON HAS STARTED EVACUATING NON-ESSENTIAL WORKERS FROM LENA; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 2.54 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Stanley holds 15.93M shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Adirondack Tru holds 1.86% or 33,734 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak stated it has 16,096 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Lathrop Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 128,211 shares. Illinois-based Northern Corporation has invested 1.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.41% or 60,150 shares. 28,100 were accumulated by Guild Management Inc. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 9,123 shares. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Garland Cap Inc reported 2.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 72,021 are owned by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Kiltearn Llp holds 4.78% or 2.08 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon’s loss in European court case could boost EU carbon prices – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $31.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.