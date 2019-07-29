Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increases Holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG); Evergreen Capital Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $470,106

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.83 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four Highly-Qualified, Independent Directors for Election to the Crescent Point Energy Board; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – EXPECT 2018 EXIT NET DEBT TO FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF LESS THAN 1.9 TIMES, EXCLUDING PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSITION; 09/04/2018 – CATION TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CATION: CRESCENT POINT HLDR BCIM VOTING FOR CATION’S NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – FINALIZING AGREEMENT TO DISPOSE OF APPROXIMATELY $225 MLN OF ASSETS WITH PROCEEDS DIRECTED TOWARD DEBT REDUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 29/05/2018 – Cation Capital Comments on Crescent Point Energy’s New Transformation Plan

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.77. About 11.23M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA IS SAID TO MULL BUYING ROCKET INTERNET’S PAKISTAN UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 431,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 500,000 shares. Intact Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 141,400 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Osmium Ltd Com holds 76,250 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Lmr Prtn Llp invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Element Capital Mngmt reported 0% stake. Van Eck Associate has 64,142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 311,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 433,058 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited accumulated 7.64 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation has 1.06 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,935 shares to 53,181 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 306,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,264 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).