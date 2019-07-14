Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Holding as Valuation Rose; Ensco Plc (ESV) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position by $457,473 as Share Price Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 67,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25M, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 554,632 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 11/05/2018 – KUDRIN AGREED TO BECOME HEAD OF RUSSIA’S AUDIT CHAMBER: RBC; 27/03/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF Closes Above 200-D-MA; 05/04/2018 – PRECIOUS METALS : RBC RAISES SECTOR TO OVERWEIGHT FROM MARKET WEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$105 FROM C$103; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADA HAS COMPETITIVENESS CHALLENGE

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 152,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 947,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 4.70 million shares traded. Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 57.06% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Llc reported 53,881 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 554,372 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 63,328 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 88,400 shares in its portfolio. Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV) for 16,300 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp has invested 0.01% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Moody Natl Bank Tru Division holds 2,626 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corporation owns 22,824 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 59,768 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.03% in Ensco Rowan plc (NYSE:ESV). Check Management Ca accumulated 34,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 185,685 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 14,734 shares. Huber Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.26M shares.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Energy Services Inc by 333,447 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 343,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.