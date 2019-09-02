Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Stake in Toronto (TD) Boosted by $2.03 Million; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Lifted Its Stake

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 83.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 13,664 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 7,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.16 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 1.30 million shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY (ADJUSTED) 17.6 PCT VS 14.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 PRICED: TD BANK EU1.25B 1/2023 COVERED MS -5; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 3,799 shares to 5,783 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,541 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Coldstream Management Inc holds 2,949 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 48,097 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Smithfield Trust owns 1,722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De owns 12.61 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt owns 2,559 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,626 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd holds 5,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank invested in 0.23% or 153,083 shares. Axa holds 215,050 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Field & Main Comml Bank has invested 0.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Hourglass Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 2,856 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares to 2.83M shares, valued at $47.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

