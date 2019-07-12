Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Its Transalta Corp. (TAC) Stake by $17.61 Million; Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted First Horizon Natl (FHN) Position by $988,845

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 559.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 76,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 13,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 4.21M shares traded or 39.63% up from the average. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 25.34% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Noninterest Income $135.9M; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 03/04/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to announce financial results and host conference call on April 13; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36 million, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 135,793 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 25.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 12/03/2018 TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE US$515.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA) Stock a Contrarian Buy Today? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 24, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy for Sunny Long-Term Returns – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Top Cash Cows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sogou: Ad Trends Still Weak, TAC Remains High – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mangrove Partners Commences Action Against TransAlta Seeking Relief from Oppression – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95 million shares, valued at $160.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold FHN shares while 92 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 269.71 million shares or 2.39% less from 276.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd holds 989,520 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability holds 134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 13,039 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) for 560,849 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 45,922 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Carroll Incorporated has 5,549 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Investment Management holds 60,310 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mesirow Financial Management stated it has 85,750 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill has invested 0.08% in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 901,417 shares. Parkside Bancshares & holds 0% or 53 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 79,223 shares.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 22,443 shares to 81,854 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,357 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Horizon Named One of Top 50 Companies for Female Executives – GlobeNewswire” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Horizon announces pay increase NYSE:FHN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2018.