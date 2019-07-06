Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increased Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) as Share Price Rose; Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Position Held by Terril Brothers Inc

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 45.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 112,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 358,675 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, up from 246,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 07/03/2018 – Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 20/04/2018 – Delta Board of Directors Names Michael Huerta as Newest Member; 12/04/2018 – DELTA CEO STILL SEES REACHING PREVIOUS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Traffic Up 3.7%; 12/04/2018 – Bombardier’s jets had experienced slow sales and the loss of Delta could have been painful; 16/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEES ROUTE NEWS `IN NEAR FUTURE’ AFTER U.A.E. ACCORD; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 1.38M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS FULL SLATE OF DIRECTORS ELECTED, FENDS OFF APPROACH BY ACTIVIST CATION CAPITAL; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point names Craig Bryksa as interim CEO; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Crescent Point Is Said to Defeat Activist Investor in Proxy Vote; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Reinforces Its Current Plan for Change; 03/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SEVEN PERCENT EXIT PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Shareholders that Support Change are Reminded to Vote on Cation Capital’s BLUE Proxy Card or BLUE VIF; 10/04/2018 – Cation Capital Files Proxy Circular and Releases Letter to Crescent Point Energy Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – EXPRESS ITS “DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $316.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,006 shares to 221,186 shares, valued at $19.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Asia Pacific Incom (FAX) by 223,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought $249,743 worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) on Monday, January 28. 21,000 shares were sold by West W Gilbert, worth $1.06 million on Friday, February 8.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC) by 2.52 million shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $19.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 28,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

