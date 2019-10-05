Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Transalta Corp. (TAC) Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $15.96 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Transalta Corp. (TAC) stake by 51.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36M shares as Transalta Corp. (TAC)’s stock declined 8.11%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.27M shares with $8.30M value, down from 2.63 million last quarter. Transalta Corp. now has $1.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 102,357 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 08/05/2018 – Transalta Financial Chief Donald Tremblay to Leave Company; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES REAFFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EthosEnergy Awarded Multi-Million CAD Major Maintenance Contract by TransAlta Corporation; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH TRANSALTA, QUARTERLY DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE; 08/05/2018 – Transalta Names Investment Chief Brett Gellner as Interim Financial Chief; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 22/03/2018 – TIDEWATER REPORTS PACT WITH TRANSALTA

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 47.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp acquired 120,000 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp holds 373,403 shares with $50.02M value, up from 253,403 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy with Its Earnings Release in Sight – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Latest to Explore Custom Chips – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft’s Focus And Stock Price Are In The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schulhoff stated it has 0.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Webster State Bank N A has 125,890 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 933,522 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. Growth Mgmt LP has 324,000 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has invested 4.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 129,220 shares. Sarasin & Ptnrs Llp stated it has 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ycg Ltd Co holds 107,179 shares. Oakwood Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca accumulated 99,041 shares. Mngmt Associates Ny owns 20,249 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 69,634 shares. Partner Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10,475 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 19.96M shares for 3.35% of their portfolio.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.26% above currents $138.12 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform”.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stake by 73,566 shares to 1.25M valued at $98.80 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) stake by 33,925 shares and now owns 1.03M shares. Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) was raised too.