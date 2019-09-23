Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Maintains Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM); Cobblestone Capital Advisors Boosted Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $2.68 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 307,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.99 million, up from 993,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 2.44M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 95,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 570,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 474,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.44. About 25.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 13% in 2018, BofA Leads; 21/03/2018 – The Paypers: Bank of America expands mobile wallet options; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Consumer Banking Rev $9B, Up 9%; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 14/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Asset, Florida-based fund reported 207,077 shares. Arbor Invest Advsr Ltd reported 18,751 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.82M shares. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 0.85% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Etrade Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 94,680 shares. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Augustine Asset Mgmt invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated, Rhode Island-based fund reported 457,252 shares. Rockshelter Mngmt Lc reported 3.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Trexquant Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 124,953 shares. 16,410 are owned by Iowa Bankshares. Pnc Group Inc holds 10.61 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Numerixs Inv Tech holds 1.44% or 171,543 shares. First Foundation has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,210 shares to 10,685 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 9,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,741 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citigroup, Williams-Sonoma And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 29 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Reasons BMO Upgrades Newmont Goldcorp – Benzinga” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Newmont ranked as top gold miner on Dow Jones sustainability index – MINING.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.