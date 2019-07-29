Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Toronto (TD); Charter Communications D Cl A (CHTR) Position Has Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 182,423 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Charter Communications Inc D Cl A (CHTR) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 2,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.90M, up from 103,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Charter Communications Inc D Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $393.64. About 126,066 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 38.25% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 20/03/2018 – CHARTER COURT FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECT TO COMMENCE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITH INTERIM DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF FIRST HALF OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – CHARTER HAS RIGHTS TO LIVE AUTHENTICATED STREAMING ON CBS.COM, CBS APP AND CHARTER’S AUTHENTICATED PLATFORM; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$21,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 30/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 3.75% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Aliki With SwissMarine; 14/05/2018 – CHARTER’S SPECTRUM TO INVEST $1B TO BOOST NATL FIBER NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – NYC DHS: Charter Commission Public Hearing; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $98.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO).

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “This Top Dividend Stock Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Unreasonably Battered Dividend Stocks I’d Buy Before a Correction – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Riches vs. Risk in America’s Favourite Canadian Bank Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retire Early: 2 Top Stocks to Start a TFSA Pension Fund – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “My Top 3 Bank Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sinclair reports prelim Q2; signs Charter agreement – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altice USA gives employees early wireless service launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Report: DOJ chose Dish over Charter for Sprint/T-Mobile assets – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $18.49 million activity. Bickham John also sold $4.78M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Thursday, February 7. Dykhouse Richard R sold $3.75M worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) on Thursday, February 7. Hargis Jonathan also sold $5.09 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 0 investors sold CHTR shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 145,942 shares or 1.91% less from 148,782 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covey Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.78% in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR). Cibc, New York-based fund reported 106,374 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 27,200 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 11,318 shares to 200,777 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 54,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,573 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).