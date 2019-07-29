Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Increased Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Position; Caxton Has Boosted By $5.07 Million Its Alcentra Cap (ABDC) Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Methanex Corp. (MEOH) stake by 50.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd acquired 208,833 shares as Methanex Corp. (MEOH)’s stock declined 14.18%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 620,608 shares with $35.26 million value, up from 411,775 last quarter. Methanex Corp. now has $3.05B valuation. The stock decreased 5.24% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.61. About 290,980 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW

Caxton Corp increased Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) stake by 962.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Corp acquired 724,697 shares as Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Caxton Corp holds 800,000 shares with $6.00 million value, up from 75,303 last quarter. Alcentra Cap Corp now has $107.11M valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.32. About 6,600 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) stake by 235,650 shares to 260,276 valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) stake by 38,650 shares and now owns 3.57 million shares. Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) was reduced too.