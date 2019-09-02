Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Holding by $2.34 Million as Market Value Declined; Capital Investment Counsel Raised Position in Fedex (FDX) as Stock Price Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 916,329 shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 25/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS, SSTRT 2018-1; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Scotiabank quits as primary dealer of UK government debt – DMO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH ESTIMATE; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank second-quarter earnings beat market expectations; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS MADE A NUMBER OF CHANGES TO SALES PRACTICES IN WAKE OF FCAC INVESTIGATION; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO EXPECTS EARNINGS MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE IN 2H ’18; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 20/03/2018 – Global National: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 21/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Exclusive photos show the Austin bombing suspect dropping off suspicious packages at a FedEx; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – KCEN News: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – WUSA9: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx To Place 500 Locations In Walmart Stores — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 0.74% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.35 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 9.78 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.55% negative EPS growth.