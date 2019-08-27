Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Suncor Energy (SU) Stake; Cannon Express (AB) Sentiment Is 1.08

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 36,234 shares as Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.05 million shares with $34.12M value, down from 1.09 million last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc. now has $43.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 115,114 shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR SEES REMAINING WITHIN 2018 C$4.5B TO C$5.0B CAPEX RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING

Cannon Express Inc (AB) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 57 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 53 sold and trimmed holdings in Cannon Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.34 million shares, down from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cannon Express Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 36 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co holds 6.94% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. for 1.59 million shares. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has 1.96% invested in the company for 63,090 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, a California-based fund reported 156,946 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 7,803 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) has declined 0.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.1% Position in Nomad Foods; 30/05/2018 – DowDuPont Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund RELEASES MONTHLY PORTFOLIO UPDATE; 09/04/2018 – AB UNIT BERNSTEIN NAMES THOMPSON HEAD DIVERSE MARKETS STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 2.8% Position in Avaya Holdings; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It has a 12.12 P/E ratio. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, firms, and other business entities.