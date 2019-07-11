Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) as Valuation Declined; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Trimmed Holding in Eqt (EQT) by $400,000

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 44,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.72M, down from 2.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.05 billion market cap company. It closed at $54.09 lastly. It is down 15.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $3,950 MLN VS $3,728 MLN; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Scotiabank CEO `Disappointed’ With Lack of Pipeline Progress; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SEES CYBERSECURITY AS KEY PRIORITY FOR INDUSTRY; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Return on Equity 14.9%; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation (EQT) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 145,275 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 165,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 6.98M shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Responds to FERC Announcement; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 15/05/2018 – Steadfast Adds First Data, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQM SEES NET INCOME FOR 2018 OF $0.70 BLN – $0.80 BLN, FOR 2019 $0.95 BLN – $1.05 BLN; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/05/2018 – EQT FUNDS, OWNERS OF SIVANTOS, AND THE TØPHOLM AND WESTERMANN FAMILIES, OWNERS OF WIDEX, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE AGREED TERMS TO MERGE THE TWO COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – EQT V AND Vl TO SELL BROADNET, NORWAY’S LEADING ALTERNATIVE FIBER-BASED DATA COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER, TO EQT INFRASTRUCTURE lll; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc has 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 331,636 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Comerica Financial Bank owns 515,840 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Co reported 691,561 shares. Quantitative Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Central Bancshares invested in 0% or 700 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Blackrock Inc invested in 24.19M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 176,263 shares. Bank Of America De owns 1.26 million shares. Sir Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 4.68% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.45M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Fund Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 162,603 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Associate has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Jenkins Donald M.. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740. On Friday, March 29 Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) or 7,765 shares. Cary A. Bray Jr. also bought $24,992 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, April 1. 16,800 shares were bought by Smith David Joseph, worth $320,208 on Tuesday, February 19. 7,903 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $150,473 were bought by Lushko Jonathan M..

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 93.18% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.44 per share. EQT’s profit will be $7.80 million for 132.83 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of EQT Are Trading Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on June 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “After months of proxy battle, it all comes down to Wednesday for control of EQT – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dueling proxy firms on EQT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 3,985 shares to 250,435 shares, valued at $28.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 201,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “RRSP Investors: 3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Build Retirement Wealth – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 06/26 (OFG) (VRCA) (MLHR) Higher; (ACRS) (RAD) (MOTS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Scotiabank Receives Approval to Repurchase Up to 24 Million of its Common Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.64 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.