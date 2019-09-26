Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Cut Its Toronto (TD) Stake by $4.15 Million; Cabot Wealth Management Has Increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding by $914,524

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 34.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 20,865 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60 million, up from 15,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.16. About 54,814 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma walks away from adcomm with unanimous support for anti-seizure med. An OK shouldn’t take long now $GWPH; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of Preclinical Data in Neuropsychopharmacology Demonstrating Effect of Cannabidiol Gel Treatment in Reduction of Relapse in an Addiction Model; 24/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol Isolate to Sundial; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 71,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.72 million, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 210,875 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 11.8; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – TD BANK SAYS 94.7 PERCENT OF SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM VOTE IN FAVOUR OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $474.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,489 shares to 77,722 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,798 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

