Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Holding in Canadian National Railway (CNI) Decreased by $442,508 as Valuation Rose; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Continues to Hold Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL)

Buffington Mohr Mcneal increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,402 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 22,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $197.01. About 577,386 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.12M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 673,326 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “(BRK), Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) – Canadian National Sees “Record Pace” For Grain And Announces Investment In Export Network – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How a Young Family Can Use the Power of a TFSA to Turn $12000 Into $250000 for Retirement – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “June 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN donates $150000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $890.16M for 18.65 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.