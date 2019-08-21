Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position By $442,508; Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) Sentiment Is 0.89

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.10 million shares with $98.12M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $66.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 87,273 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 678,630 shares, down from 839,844 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust for 149,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 183,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 16,630 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 8,807 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3,388 shares traded. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $104.91 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 7.76% above currents $92.61 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Stephens maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.