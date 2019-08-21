Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) Position By $442,508; Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) Sentiment Is 0.89

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Canadian National Railway (CNI) stake by 0.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 4,972 shares as Canadian National Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 1.10 million shares with $98.12M value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Canadian National Railway now has $66.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.61. About 87,273 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.25, from 2.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 8 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 9 decreased and sold their equity positions in Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 678,630 shares, down from 839,844 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 3 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.
Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust for 149,891 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 183,341 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 16,630 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 8,807 shares.
The stock increased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3,388 shares traded. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (BSD) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.
More notable recent BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Value Opportunity In Third-Party Trust Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Office Depot: Valued For Distress, But The Business Is Turning Around – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Takes The Lead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2018.
BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $104.91 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 16.28 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) – Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Hauled Record Grain Volumes In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Vancouver as Part of Pacific National Exhibition – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN reports record second-quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.
Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 7.76% above currents $92.61 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Stephens maintained Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.