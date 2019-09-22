Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake by $9.03 Million; Berkley W R (WRB) Stake Lifted by Asset Management Group Inc

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (WRB) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 46,430 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 170,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.10 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 857,964 shares traded or 12.73% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK PLANS TO IMPLEMENT FCAC REPORT RECOMMENDATIONS: CEO; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS U.K. DISLOCATION WOULD NOT BE MATERIAL TO BANK; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES CANADIAN MORTGAGE GROWTH IN 3Q VS 2Q

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 260,294 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $66.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP) by 34,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,797 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX).