Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Lowered as Stock Rose; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Price Rose, Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Position by $8.85 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 34,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 260,797 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.56M, down from 295,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.58. About 438,290 shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Rev C$1.66B; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 16/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific announces filing of Proxy Circular; 08/03/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – ADDITION OF JOAN HARDY, VICE-PRESIDENT, SALES AND MARKETING, GRAIN AND FERTILIZER; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- TENTATIVE 4-YR AGREEMENT WITH CP CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, 5-YR AGREEMENT WITH KVR CONDUCTORS & LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 294,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 568,554 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52M, down from 863,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 471,180 shares traded or 40.63% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 13/04/2018 – R.J. Reynolds Viper Co. Announces Voluntary Recall of Vuse Vibe Power Units; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – CHANGE OF CO’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS FROM PASS-THROUGH PARTNERSHIP TO TAXABLE ENTITY VIA A “CHECK BOX” ELECTION; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Analysts await Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. VNOM’s profit will be $14.70 million for 64.27 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners’ (VNOM) CEO Travis Stice on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Stock Has Fangs – Investorplace.com” published on March 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best Stocks for 2019: LyondellBasell Is Set for a Strong Second Quarter – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Viper Energy Partners Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 562,500 shares to 10.27M shares, valued at $212.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Energy Mlp Total Rtrnf (JMF).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.40M for 15.56 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.