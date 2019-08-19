Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Position; As Prologis (PLD) Valuation Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Trimmed Position by $710,000

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 699,946 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.56% . The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 620,467 shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 51.18% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CATION TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTORS TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 08/05/2018 – Teachers Ins & Annuity Assoc Exits Crescent Point Energy; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF; 24/04/2018 – CATION URGES CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS TO VOTE BACK ITS NOMINEES; 29/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy: Bryksa Replaced Scott Saxberg on Board; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Board Defends Shareholders From Self-Interested Activist Attack; 20/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY – EXPRESS ITS “DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RECENT REPORT ISSUED BY INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SAYS PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO HAS RECOMMENDED THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL OF CO’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Banks fall as yield curve inverts; RBC upgrades large-cap REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cullinan Associate Incorporated stated it has 21,840 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Lc has invested 6.53% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bessemer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Riverhead Management Limited Company holds 0.08% or 28,327 shares in its portfolio. Franklin reported 834,610 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsr LP accumulated 122,109 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt accumulated 152,600 shares. Whittier Tru Comm stated it has 60,335 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 68,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 10,705 shares. 789,229 are held by Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 5,435 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 2.68 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Qs Investors Lc has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Millennium Lc holds 430,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Key Gru Hldgs (Cayman) reported 1.37M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Co owns 84,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Heathbridge Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 12,710 shares. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 2.75M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 174,873 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 3,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 123,640 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

More notable recent Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Crescent Point Announces Annual General Meeting Details – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Did Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX:CPG) Stock Pop 18%? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crescent Point Energy Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Could Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG) Stock Double by 2020? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $98.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 67,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.14M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).