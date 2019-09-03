Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Methanex Corp. (MEOH) Stake by $11.69 Million; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Moors & Cabot Trimmed Its Holding by $617,117

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 50.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 208,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.97% . The institutional investor held 620,608 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.26M, up from 411,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 303,332 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G URGES POSSIBLE STRATEGIC REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Rev C$962M; 14/05/2018 – METHANEX HLDR M&G REPEATEDLY FRUSTRATED W/MKT VALUATION OF CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 2.75 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – NOW TARGETING LOWER END OF EQUITY FINANCING NEEDS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 10,135 shares to 20,370 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 13,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $434.91 million for 12.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na owns 0.1% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 130,377 shares. Argyle Cap holds 90,982 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Buckhead Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 137,752 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.1% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 111,462 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 8.41M shares. Axa reported 26,248 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Inc stated it has 19,377 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt has 1.13% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 140,876 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 832,554 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0.07% or 807,578 shares. National Pension holds 787,364 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).