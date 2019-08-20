Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Decreased Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stake as Stock Declined; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Its Stake by $500,032

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 9,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The institutional investor held 13,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 22,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.64. About 237,395 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Net Cash Balance $2.1B-$2.3B; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT WITH MUFG BANK LTD; SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, HONG KONG BRANCH; AND MIZUHO BANK LTD – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SEES FY`18 CAPEX $850M TO $950M, SAW $700M TO $800M

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.83 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 452,711 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 25/03/2018 – China is an under-insured market that is opening up, presenting huge opportunities for foreign players, said Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori; 30/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Manulife Us Reit; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Manulife Financial Corp. On Other; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT LAUNCHES PREFERENTIAL OFFERING FOR $197.2M; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 208,833 shares to 620,608 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

