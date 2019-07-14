Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Holding in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Boosted by $413,871; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Selway Asset Management Has Raised by $542,095 Its Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 1.04M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital Releases Letter to the Board of Directors of Crescent Point Energy and Announces Intention to Nominate Four Highly-Qualified, Independent Directors for Election to the Crescent Point Energy Board; 29/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP – CRAIG BRYKSA HAS TAKEN OVER AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL: LETTER TO BOARD OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 03/05/2018 – Crescent Point reports first-quarter loss; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 12/04/2018 – Crescent Point Comes Swinging Against Cation in Board Battle; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO CRESCENT POINT ENERGY BOARD TO INCLUDE DALLAS HOWE, HERBERT PINDER, THOMAS BUDD & SANDY EDMONSTONE; 02/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Canada’s Crescent Point set to win support for director nominees -sources | Reuters

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.31M shares traded or 52.00% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Global Edmonton: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 4,972 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $98.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 44,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 823,152 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 4.27M shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 246,535 shares. Bridgewater Limited Partnership stated it has 185,233 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 88,522 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited accumulated 20,600 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Scotia Cap reported 0.13% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 0% or 64,142 shares. Earnest Lc reported 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 302 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 587,672 shares. Scheer Rowlett And Associate Investment Mngmt accumulated 6.26 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Selway Asset Management, which manages about $271.44 million and $149.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Muni Income Ii (PML) by 22,200 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

