Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Transalta Corp. (TAC) Holding as Stock Value Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Decreased by $361,889 Its Holding

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 1,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 142,156 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.14 million, down from 143,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – `NO POT OF GOLD’ FOR IRELAND ON APPLE ARREARS: FIN MINISTER; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple said it sold 52.2 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, up from 51 million a year ago; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 29/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 81,940 shares traded. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q EPS 26c; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA SEES FY COMP EBITDA C$1B TO C$1.05B, EST. C$1B; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE EBITDA $1,000 MLN TO $1,050 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TransAlta Declares Dividends; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS C$0.23, EST. C$0.06; 20/04/2018 – TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors; 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Rev C$125M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btc Capital holds 2.13% or 66,380 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard has 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 335.11 million shares. Fundx Ltd owns 2,723 shares. Wright Investors Service owns 58,261 shares. Centurylink Invest holds 41,989 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brouwer & Janachowski Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 5,368 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 153,563 shares. Boston And holds 28,100 shares. Columbus Circle, a Connecticut-based fund reported 275,937 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 1.32% or 7.91M shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 1.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 265,170 shares. Birinyi Assocs invested in 9.95% or 119,754 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc reported 8,764 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Apple’s Services Narrative Is Largely Priced In; Stock No Longer Attractive – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is found in both value and growth funds – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 3,772 shares to 159,024 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 3%; Waitr Holdings Shares Drop After Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We Did Not Buy Hannon Armstrong – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TransAlta Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 307,679 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $49.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 39,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH).