Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Lowered Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holding by $6.42 Million; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake in Store Cap (STOR) by $3.68 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 69,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.15M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 554,766 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 111,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.23M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 1.05M shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q FFO 42c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.31 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 33,925 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $55.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 38,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, National Bank Of America Corp De has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 12,078 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 1,010 shares. Sterling Capital invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Moreover, Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has 0.14% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Invesco Limited owns 136,626 shares. 171,102 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Strs Ohio has 275,548 shares. Northpointe Ltd Liability Company holds 1.35% or 128,425 shares. Moors Cabot Inc owns 8,157 shares. 98,280 were reported by Dupont Mgmt. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 6,636 shares. Whittier Trust Com invested in 0% or 20 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 188,079 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $37.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 458,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.