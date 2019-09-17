Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Magna International Class A (MGA) as Share Value Declined; Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Cut Holding by $386,541 as Market Value Rose

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 4,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 181,126 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.87 million, down from 185,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.56. About 1.02M shares traded or 2.98% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 12/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS PALMER ATLANTIC INSURANCE LTD; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Tyler Lawrence: Arthur J Gallagher to replace Aviva as the main sponsor for the @premrugby, US; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (MGA) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 351,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.44M, up from 720,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Magna International Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 1.13 million shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Net $2.3B-$2.5B; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 580 shares. The Florida-based Professional Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 3.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 132 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 26,980 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 1.95 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 62,437 shares. Oakworth Inc owns 1,993 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.12% stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 8.83M shares or 0.06% of the stock. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.42% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,068 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 5,184 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0% or 113,275 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Fenimore Asset Mgmt has 1.7% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.85M for 27.36 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 54,619 shares to 379,403 shares, valued at $19.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

