Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Trimmed Toronto (TD) Holding By $4.15 Million; Acco Brands (ACCO) Shorts Up By 4.14%

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased Toronto (TD) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd analyzed 71,526 shares as Toronto (TD)'s stock rose 3.16%. The Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd holds 2.88 million shares with $168.72M value, down from 2.95 million last quarter. Toronto now has $104.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 407,477 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) had an increase of 4.14% in short interest. ACCO's SI was 2.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.14% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 534,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)'s short sellers to cover ACCO's short positions. The SI to Acco Brands Corporation's float is 2.32%. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 152,163 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 28.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and sells office products, academic supplies, and calendar products primarily in the United States, Canada, Northern Europe, Brazil, Australia, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $958.01 million. It operates through three divisions: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. It has a 9.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers office products, such as stapling, binding and laminating equipment, and related consumable supplies, as well as shredders and whiteboards; and academic products, including notebooks, folders, decorative calendars, and stationery products.

More notable recent ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shareholders Booked A 37% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on September 22, 2019

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35 billion for 11.17 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "2 Stocks I Like for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool Canada" on September 24, 2019

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 307,679 shares to 1.30 million valued at $49.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 170,327 shares and now owns 2.27 million shares. Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA) was raised too.